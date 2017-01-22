Wise Program Uninstaller 1.98

Wise Program Uninstaller is a free application which can fully uninstall other software, without leaving any disk debris or orphaned Registry keys.

Although it’s aimed at helping you reduce the number of programs on your system, for some reason it requires installation itself, and – even worse – by default will install other applications unless you notice this, and hit Decline.

Get past that and the program is more like any other uninstaller. Here’s a list of installed programs, scroll to or search for the one you need, and launch a regular or forced uninstall.

The results dialog listed our main application folder, the Start Menu entry and desktop shortcut. It also found our HKLMSoftware and HKCUSoftware Registry keys, and the file association.

Missed items included our service, the associated UsersNameAppDataRoaming folder, and, crucially, some of the installer Registry keys (when we ran our test setup later it thought it was still installed).

