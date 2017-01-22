Wise Program Uninstaller 1.98

img3File.png

Fully remove programs from your PC

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

22 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 22-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: WiseCleaner.com

Wise Program Uninstaller is a free application which can fully uninstall other software, without leaving any disk debris or orphaned Registry keys.

Although it’s aimed at helping you reduce the number of programs on your system, for some reason it requires installation itself, and – even worse – by default will install other applications unless you notice this, and hit Decline.

Get past that and the program is more like any other uninstaller. Here’s a list of installed programs, scroll to or search for the one you need, and launch a regular or forced uninstall.

The results dialog listed our main application folder, the Start Menu entry and desktop shortcut. It also found our HKLMSoftware and HKCUSoftware Registry keys, and the file association.

Missed items included our service, the associated UsersNameAppDataRoaming folder, and, crucially, some of the installer Registry keys (when we ran our test setup later it thought it was still installed).

What’s new in 1.98 (Changelog):

  • Improved the loading speed of installation info.
    Improved capability of dealing with exceptions.
    Updated various translations.
    Minor GUI improvements.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Are you confident you antivirus software keeps your PC safe?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel