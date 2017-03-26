Wise JetSearch 2.31

A simple task such as looking for files on your hard drive should be just that – simple. While the built in search tool provided with Windows could hardly be described as complicated, it is also a little underpowered and somewhat slow. This is something that Wise JetSearch aims to address by providing you with a free, fast and powerful tool that can be used to find anything that you have stored on your hard drive.

By default the program is configured to search all of your available hard drives and partitions – such as secondary drives, USB drives and other disks – but if you have a drive that is dedicated to backups you may want to choose to ignore it. It does not matter whether the drives you are searching are formatted as NTFS, FAT or FAT32 drives as Wise JetSearch supports all of these formats.

Another great thing about this particular search tool is that it is always on hand when you need it. The utility can be configured to start automatically with Windows and in order to access it, all you need to do is to move your mouse to the upper left of the desktop to reveal a slide-down search panel. This is great is you are working on something and need to quickly find a file without wanting to break your stride too much.

What is most apparent in Wise JetSearch is its simplicity. There are no fancy extras and no complex settings that you need to work with; it simply performs system-wide searches quickly. Of course, you have the option of using wildcards, but just by typing in a keyword or two, the program will search file and folder names and use details such as modification date to perform further filtering.

Version 2.31 brings (Changelog):

Fixed the issue that some users can’t choose the disk.

Optimized search algorithm for faster search speed.

Updated various translations.