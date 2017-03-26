Wise Game Booster 1.39

There are few things more annoying than settling down to play a new game only to discover that frame rates are stuttering, sound cuts out, or performance suffers in other ways. But if you are experiencing any of these problems, you do not need to think about rushing out and upgrading your hardware just yet as Wise Game Booster may just be able to help to get things back up to speed for you.

This is a program that is currently undergoing beta testing, but from the looks of things it is already shaping up to be a very promising and useful tool. At its heart, this is a simple system optimization tool, but it has been designed specifically with gamers in mind. Wise Game Boost helps to improve the performance of games by freeing up memory, halting unnecessary processes and killing resource hungry services.

This in itself is useful, but depending on which game you are playing you may want to optimize your computer in different ways. For example, if you are playing one games you may want to keep your IM program running in the background, but not for others. This is something that Wise Game Booster can help to automate. Rather than boosting your computer in the same way no matter what you are playing, you can tailor your system to suit the game.

You can create shortcuts to individual games that will apply a specific selection of tweaks and these can be different for a wide range of title – the app will even go as far as finding all of your games for you. The range of tweaks on offer is fairly impressive – if pretty much standard – and the way the tool work is impressively intuitive.

