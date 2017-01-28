Wireless Wizard 6.5

largeImg.png

Diagnose and fix wireless networking problems

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

28 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 28-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: AzulStar

Wireless Wizard is a wifi troubleshooting tool which aims to improve your networking performance.

The ability to view network information and open networking connections helps you understand how your system is being used right now, while a bandwidth test checks your current performance.

The program can then detect networks in your vicinity, analysing their use of bandwidth, and recommending the least congested networking channel for your setup.

And there are assorted other tools to set or repair your IP address, configure DHCP, automatically detect and fix networking problems, and more.

This doesn’t all work as it should. On one system we found the program began failing on launch with a “Run-time error ‘9’: Subscript out of range” message, which didn’t inspire much confidence.

Wireless Wizard is compact, lightweight and entirely free, though, so if you’re having wifi problems then there’s no harm in giving it a try (just don’t expect too much).

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you ditch all your passwords for biometric alternatives?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel