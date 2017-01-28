Wireless Wizard 6.5

Wireless Wizard is a wifi troubleshooting tool which aims to improve your networking performance.

The ability to view network information and open networking connections helps you understand how your system is being used right now, while a bandwidth test checks your current performance.

The program can then detect networks in your vicinity, analysing their use of bandwidth, and recommending the least congested networking channel for your setup.

And there are assorted other tools to set or repair your IP address, configure DHCP, automatically detect and fix networking problems, and more.

This doesn’t all work as it should. On one system we found the program began failing on launch with a “Run-time error ‘9’: Subscript out of range” message, which didn’t inspire much confidence.

Wireless Wizard is compact, lightweight and entirely free, though, so if you’re having wifi problems then there’s no harm in giving it a try (just don’t expect too much).