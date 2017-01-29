WireframeSketcher 4.7.3

WireframeSketcher is, as the ‘sketch’ part of the name suggests, a design tool that can be used to put together rough layout ideas for program interfaces and web sites. A library of pre-made interface components – such as navigation buttons and address bars – are available to drop into place to help make the design process as quite as simple as possible.

A number of icons are available to give your designs a more polished feel, but the whole idea of the program is to create rough and ready designs, albeit ones that convey ideas very well. Storyboards can be created present ideas and you even have the option of adding basic navigation to your designs so both you and clients will be able to get a better idea of how the finished product will work.

As a design tool, WireframeSketcher is not about creating a finished product, but it is more centred around the idea of playing around with ideas and presenting them to clients. The fact that this is a cross-platform tool available for Windows, Mac and Linux means that it is ideal for a wide range of projects.

This is a simultaneously impressively advanced yet easy to use program that is capable of producing some seriously striking results and the comicbook style of designs is sure to prove a hit. The free download is a trial version of the program which allows for use of all features. Any files you export from the application with be watermarked and a reminder dialog will be displayed each week.

Changelog