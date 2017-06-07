Most people are aware of the fact that their web browser stores a huge amount of information about online activity, and if this should fall into the wrong hands there could be untold consequences. But it is not just web browsers that track activities – the same is true of a huge number of programs as well as Windows itself.

WIPE is a privacy tool that can be used to ensure that no revealing information about computer activity is left on your hard drive. As well as clearing your browsing history and cookies, the program will also delete auto-complete entries, clean index.dat files and remove temporary internet files.

But it doesn’t end there. WIPE will also clear the clipboard and the list of recently used files maintained by Windows. To hide information about pictures that have been viewed, thumbs.db files can be deleted as RSS logs can be cleared as well as countless other program logs.

There is built in support for a wide variety of programs from web browsers and media players to office tools and instant messaging clients. There are a number of wiping methods to choose from which help to ensure that any data that is deleted cannot be recovered – including Gutmann standard which overwrites data 39 times. If you want to protect your privacy, WIPE is the tool for you.

WIPE 17.08 adds support for these apps:

– Added support for browser Chrome 60 (future version).

– Added support for browser IceDragon 52 (current version).

– We’re stopping support for future versions of browser CyberFox, because their developer’s team switched to Net Framework version 4.6 which is unavailable for most computers around the world.