winMoji 1.2.0
17 June 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|17-06-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Open Source
|Developer:
|Ryan Chatterton
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 8
|File Size:
|32.70 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|5 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
WinMoji is an open-source tool which makes it easier to find and use the built-in Windows emojis. “What emojis?”, you’re asking? Then maybe this is a program you need.
Install and run the program and it displays the full set of emojis in a single box. No need to mess around with on-screen keyboards, they’re all immediately ready to use.
If you see an emoji you like, click it and it’s copied to the clipboard.
Alternatively, just start typing a descriptive keyword and the emoji list updated with every character to show matches. Try “pig”, “Santa”, “car”, “smile”, and so on.
What’s new:
Global Shortcut to open and minimize winMoji CTRL+SHIFT+E
Improved Search!
Auto Updates
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers