winMoji 1.2.0

Find and use Windows' hidden emojis

17 June 2017 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Date: 17-06-2017
License: Open Source
Developer: Ryan Chatterton

WinMoji is an open-source tool which makes it easier to find and use the built-in Windows emojis. “What emojis?”, you’re asking? Then maybe this is a program you need.

Install and run the program and it displays the full set of emojis in a single box. No need to mess around with on-screen keyboards, they’re all immediately ready to use.

If you see an emoji you like, click it and it’s copied to the clipboard.

Alternatively, just start typing a descriptive keyword and the emoji list updated with every character to show matches. Try “pig”, “Santa”, “car”, “smile”, and so on.

What’s new:

Global Shortcut to open and minimize winMoji CTRL+SHIFT+E
Improved Search!
Auto Updates

