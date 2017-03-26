WinGate Proxy Server 9.0.4.5915

WinGate Proxy Server is an internet gateway and communications server suitable for anything from small home networks to large businesses.

The program will share anything from a simple dial-up to speedy fibre internet connection between your various network users, for instance. And support for a host of internet protocols ensures WinGate Proxy Server will work with browsers, instant messaging software, FTP, SSL, streaming audio and video, DirectPlay internet games, and more.

Logging and auditing features, combined with a real-time activity viewer ensure you can always keep an eye on exactly how your internet connection is being used. And if this doesn’t meet your approval then it’s easy to set up and enforce custom access control and acceptable use policies.

Your security is protected at all times by WinGate Proxy Server’s integrated packet-inspecting firewall. But if you need more then the program can be extended (at additional cost) with modules to, say, scan incoming data for malware, or filter out inappropriate content in web traffic.

And the integrated web and DNS caching means the program could improve network performance, too.

Conveniently, the program is also licenced according to the number of concurrent users, not per seat. As not everyone will be using the internet at any one time, this could save you a significant amount of cash.

Version 9.0.4.5915 brings (Changelog):

1. Fix: TLS in services: fixed allowed cipher suite issue relating to deprecation of RC4 and 3-DES, causing older clients to fail to connect with TLS.

2. Fix: WinGate Engine: Fixed an automatically reported crash on shut down of WinGate engine

3. Fix: Categories: Fixed an automatically reported crash in the user interface when you add a category and clear the name,

4. Fix: Permissions: Fixed an automatically reported crash in the user interface which occured occasionally when changing selection

5. Fix: WinGate Management: Fixed an automatically reported crash in the user interface relating to requesting credentials from the user.

6. Fix: Telemetry: several fixes relating to missing prefixes.