WinGate Proxy Server 9.0.3.5911

WinGate Proxy Server is an internet gateway and communications server suitable for anything from small home networks to large businesses.

The program will share anything from a simple dial-up to speedy fibre internet connection between your various network users, for instance. And support for a host of internet protocols ensures WinGate Proxy Server will work with browsers, instant messaging software, FTP, SSL, streaming audio and video, DirectPlay internet games, and more.

Logging and auditing features, combined with a real-time activity viewer ensure you can always keep an eye on exactly how your internet connection is being used. And if this doesn’t meet your approval then it’s easy to set up and enforce custom access control and acceptable use policies.

Your security is protected at all times by WinGate Proxy Server’s integrated packet-inspecting firewall. But if you need more then the program can be extended (at additional cost) with modules to, say, scan incoming data for malware, or filter out inappropriate content in web traffic.

And the integrated web and DNS caching means the program could improve network performance, too.

Conveniently, the program is also licenced according to the number of concurrent users, not per seat. As not everyone will be using the internet at any one time, this could save you a significant amount of cash.

Version 9.0.3.5911 brings (Changelog):

1. Fix: WinGate Management: Fixed display issue with categories containing special characters

2. Fix: DHCP: fix issue where client changing networks requests old IP was given it instead of rejected.

3. Fix: Localization: Fixed a problem on Windows 7 with WinGate localization causing WinGate management to fail to start.

4. Change: TLS client certs: setting to request a client cert now requires it

5. Chenge: Telemetry: Various fixes, and added start timestamp to record duration covered by report