Windows Privacy Tweaker 2.1

img3File.png

Easily control Windows telemetry settings

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

31 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 31-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Phrozen Software

Windows Privacy Tweaker is an easy-to-use application for viewing and controlling more than 50 Windows telemetry and privacy settings.

The program organises its settings into three categories. “Services” lists Windows services, including Remote Registry and Remote Desktop; “Scheduler” lists Windows scheduled tasks relating to Microsoft’s Customer Experience Improvement Program, amongst others; and Registry has more general settings, such as allowing apps to access your microphone.

Settings which are currently enabled are displayed in red, to highlight them as potentially dangerous. Disabled settings are displayed in green.

Some, though not all items have descriptions. You don’t have to know what the “Consolidator” task does, for instance– the program explains: “if the user has consented to participate in the Windows Customer Experience Improvement Program, this job collects and sends usage data to Microsoft.”

If you see something you want to change, checking the box to its left will toggle its setting immediately and update its colour (enabled settings will be marked as disabled and displayed in green).

If you’re in a hurry you can click “Check all” or “Uncheck all” buttons to enable or disable everything at once. That’s much riskier and not what we’d usually recommend, but if you allow the program to create a restore point you should be able to reverse your changes later.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the Galaxy S8 win back the high-end smartphone market for Samsung?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    • Sun 2 Apr

      IT Kidz

      Lough Gur Heritage Centre, Limerick

    • Thu 6 Apr–Sat 8 Apr

      BelTech 2017

      Titanic, Belfast

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel