Windows 10 Virtual Desktop Enhancer 0.9.1

Windows 10 Virtual Desktop Enhancer is an open-source application which adds some useful extra features to Windows 10’s virtual desktops (Task View).

The program offers extra keyboard shortcuts, including switching to desktop by number, moving the current window to the next (or a specific) desktop. The default hotkeys worked for us, but they’re also customisable.

Individual desktops can each have their own wallpaper, perhaps a helpful way to remind you which desktop is which. Setting this up takes a little effort, though – instead of browsing thumbnails and dragging and dropping, you’re editing paths in an INI file.

Desktops can have a name (“Work”, “Web”, “Games”, whatever you like), again helping you keep track of where you are. This is displayed briefly when you switch desktops, and as a tooltip for the Windows 10 Virtual Desktop Enhancer system tray icon.

The tray icon also permanently displays the number of the current desktop, and left-clicking it displays the regular desktop management screen.