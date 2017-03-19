Windows 10 Virtual Desktop Enhancer 0.10.0

Windows 10 Virtual Desktop Enhancer is an open-source application which adds some useful extra features to Windows 10’s virtual desktops (Task View).

The program offers extra keyboard shortcuts, including switching to desktop by number, moving the current window to the next (or a specific) desktop. The default hotkeys worked for us, but they’re also customisable.

Individual desktops can each have their own wallpaper, perhaps a helpful way to remind you which desktop is which. Setting this up takes a little effort, though – instead of browsing thumbnails and dragging and dropping, you’re editing paths in an INI file.

Desktops can have a name (“Work”, “Web”, “Games”, whatever you like), again helping you keep track of where you are. This is displayed briefly when you switch desktops, and as a tooltip for the Windows 10 Virtual Desktop Enhancer system tray icon.

The tray icon also permanently displays the number of the current desktop, and left-clicking it displays the regular desktop management screen.

v0.10.0:

New features:

Added the ability to pin windows and apps. This makes them visible in all of your virtual desktops. Thanks again to mlabaj (Martin Labaj) for his PR.

Reworked the configuration of keyboard shortcuts, mostly to make it easier to introduce new ones.

Made it possible to configure the keyboard shortcut to open the desktop manager.

Made it optional to override the default Windows keyboard shortcut to switch to the next/previous desktop if the keyboard shortcut settings conflict (because they match).

Bugfixes:

The Ctrl key is no longer programmatically pressed when performing certain actions, depending on the settings.

Other changes:

The structure of the settings file changed a bit (the names and locations of some settings changed). Please see the settings migration guide in the README for help.