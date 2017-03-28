If you’re one of the many people who like to customise your desktop, you’ll feel somewhat naked when you sit in front of vanilla version of Windows, when you first purchase or use a PC at work. To be fair, Windows 7 offers a fair better visual experience than previous editions. As long as your graphics card is capable of powering the Aero theme, this is a good enough option for most users.

However, you can go much further with the Windows operating system. Just about every element of the desktop can be configured, other than the usual components such as the wallpaper, fonts and size of your icons. The only problem is that advanced tweaking of your interface is not encourage by Microsoft, apart from official themes you can download from the Microsoft website.

WindowBlinds goes much further than downloading a theme. It puts you in full control over your own customisation. On a basic level, you can just download a theme and install. There are hundreds of pre-designed themes which might suit your requirements. Alternatively, download a theme and customise this to your requirements. You can also create a theme from scratch if you know what you are doing.

WindowBlinds 10.6 contains these changes/fixes:

– Fix for scrolling in randam skin configuration