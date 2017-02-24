Win10Pcap 10.2.5002

Win10Pcap is an up-to-date WinPcap-based Ethernet packet capture library.

The original WinPcap library has been a spectacular success, but development stalled long ago, and as we write the last item on the news page is dated 8th March 2013.

Win10Pcap takes much of the same code, but makes it compatible with the latest NDIS (Network Driver Interface Specification) driver model for improved stability.

The developer also reports the following new features.

– Win10Pcap supports capturing IEEE802.1Q VLAN tags.

– Win10Pcap fixed the NICs enumeration bug on original WinPcap. WinPcap can enumerate only NICs which were existing on the boot time. Any NICs which are added after the boot time cannot be enumerated. Win10Pcap can enumerate all existing NICs correctly, including NICs which are added after the boot time.

– Win10Pcap supports Jumbo Frames up to 10,000 octets.

You don’t have to understand or even know about these low-level details, fortunately. If you’re running Windows 10 and have an application which requires WinPcap, just install Win10Pcap instead. It’s binary-compatible and should work immediately.