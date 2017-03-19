WifiInfoView 2.20

img3File.png

Find out more about nearby wireless networks

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

19 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 19-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NirSoft

WifiInfoView is a compact tool which scans for wireless networks and displays a host of details on its findings.

This includes all the usual details, of course, like the network name, signal quality and security. But there’s also the MAC address, frequency and channel, as well as the network PHY type (802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11n, or High-Rate DSSS). You may even see the router model and name, as well as the company who made it (although this depends on the router itself).

The report also includes the dates when the network was first and last detected, as well as the number of times it’s been detected in total. This is great for picking out when something has changed (a new network has appeared, perhaps).

If you’re a wifi expert then you can also select a network and see a hex dump of all the information received from that device.

But if you’re a little less technical then you can alternatively choose a Summary mode, which drops most of the low-level details and concentrates mainly on the wireless basics.

Version 2.20:

Added ‘Connected’ column – Displays ‘Yes’ if you are connected to this network.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which piece of wearable tech interests you more:

    • Smart jacket (40%)
    • Smartwatch (60%)

    Total Voters: 10

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel