WifiHistoryView 1.36
7 January 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|07-01-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|NirSoft
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|71.20 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
WifiHistoryView is a portable tool which displays a history of your system’s connections to/ disconnections from wireless networks.
For every event, WifiHistoryView displays the date and time it occurred, the network name (SSID), profile name, network adapter name, MAC address, BSSID of the router/Access Point, and more.
This information is presented in the usual NirSoft table, where it can be sorted or saved as a text or HTML report in a click or two.
It’s also possible to extract the same data from a remote PC on your network.
Please note, WifiHistoryView extracts its data directly from a Windows event log. If you rarely connect to wireless networks, it may give you a complete history; if there are a lot of events, you might lose some of the oldest; if the log has been cleared for some reason, you’ll see nothing at all.
Version 1.36:
Added option to set the AutoBackup/Retention mode of the wifi history log file (In ‘Event Log Options’ window – F8). You can set the AutoBackup/Retention mode to ‘Archive the log when full’ if you want to keep all Wifi history without limitation ( By default, old events are deleted when the event log is full)
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers