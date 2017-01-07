WifiHistoryView 1.36

WifiHistoryView is a portable tool which displays a history of your system’s connections to/ disconnections from wireless networks.

For every event, WifiHistoryView displays the date and time it occurred, the network name (SSID), profile name, network adapter name, MAC address, BSSID of the router/Access Point, and more.

This information is presented in the usual NirSoft table, where it can be sorted or saved as a text or HTML report in a click or two.

It’s also possible to extract the same data from a remote PC on your network.

Please note, WifiHistoryView extracts its data directly from a Windows event log. If you rarely connect to wireless networks, it may give you a complete history; if there are a lot of events, you might lose some of the oldest; if the log has been cleared for some reason, you’ll see nothing at all.

Version 1.36:

Added option to set the AutoBackup/Retention mode of the wifi history log file (In ‘Event Log Options’ window – F8). You can set the AutoBackup/Retention mode to ‘Archive the log when full’ if you want to keep all Wifi history without limitation ( By default, old events are deleted when the event log is full)