WhySoSlow 1.00

WhySoSlow is a smart tool which runs various low-level scans on your PC to try and determine any performance issues.

The program opens with a “Status” panel which acts as a monitor for your CPU speed, temperature, load, RAM usage, hard page faults, kernel and app responsiveness.

Click Analyze > Analyze and these performance indicators (and others) are assessed, and verdicts delivered on your CPU speed, temperature and load, memory load, hard page faults, application responsiveness, latencies, BIOS interrupt delays and more.

WhySoSlow also includes an “Alarm” which can display a warning if your CPU temperature gets too high.

A commercial Pro edition adds a more detailed report, extra settings, additional alarms, and more.