Who Deleted Me 2.0.7 for Chrome

img3File.png

Keep track of who unfriends you

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

12 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 12-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Who Deleted Me

Who Deleted Me is a free browser extension which can let you know when someone disappears from your Facebook friend list, and (maybe) why.

The program doesn’t violate Facebook privacy rules or otherwise do anything sneaky. It just reads your friends list every time you visit, and lets you know what’s changed – new friends and anyone missing –  since last time.

Should you take this personally? Maybe not. Who Deleted Me checks to see if an account has been deactivated, and gives you an option to say that you unfriended this account yourself. But if neither of those are true, it looks like you’ve been ditched. Sorry.

Please note, Who Deleted Me stores your friends list on its own server. That’s not unusual for a Facebook-related app, but if you’re concerned, the Privacy Policy is here.

Note also that version 0.4.3 of this extension was hacked to insert ads into your browsing. That’s fixed now, but if you’re using version 0.4.3 you should update immediately.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you refuse a ride from a self-driving Uber car?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel