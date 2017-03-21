White Noise Baby Sleep Sounds 1.10

img3File.png

Relaxing background audio for all

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

21 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 21-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: AMICOOLSOFT

White Noise Baby Sleep Sounds is a simple free app which can help anyone sleep (not just babies) by playing gentle lullaby music or assorted ambient sounds.

Audio choices include:

– Pure white noise
– Vacuum cleaner
– Hair dryer
– Fan
-Washing machine
– Train
– Car
– Sea
– Rain
– Shower
– Creek
– Waterfall
– Mother
– Heart

You’re able to play and stop sounds on demand, or use a timer to turn the app off automatically once (hopefully) you’re asleep.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you still use Windows 7?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel