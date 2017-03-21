White Noise Baby Sleep Sounds 1.10

White Noise Baby Sleep Sounds is a simple free app which can help anyone sleep (not just babies) by playing gentle lullaby music or assorted ambient sounds.

Audio choices include:

– Pure white noise

– Vacuum cleaner

– Hair dryer

– Fan

-Washing machine

– Train

– Car

– Sea

– Rain

– Shower

– Creek

– Waterfall

– Mother

– Heart

You’re able to play and stop sounds on demand, or use a timer to turn the app off automatically once (hopefully) you’re asleep.