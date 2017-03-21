White Noise Baby Sleep Sounds 1.10
White Noise Baby Sleep Sounds is a simple free app which can help anyone sleep (not just babies) by playing gentle lullaby music or assorted ambient sounds.
Audio choices include:
– Pure white noise
– Vacuum cleaner
– Hair dryer
– Fan
-Washing machine
– Train
– Car
– Sea
– Rain
– Shower
– Creek
– Waterfall
– Mother
– Heart
You’re able to play and stop sounds on demand, or use a timer to turn the app off automatically once (hopefully) you’re asleep.
