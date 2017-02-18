White Noise Baby Free 5.1

img3File.png

Help your baby relax and sleep

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

18 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android
iPhone
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 18-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: TMSoft

White Noise Baby is a free app which uses various ambient sounds to help your baby relax and sleep better.

The app soothes your baby with a choice of 20 looped ambient sounds (air conditioner, fan, grandfather clock, heartbeat, wind chimes, more) or 10 classical music tracks (Brahms Lullaby, Tchaikovsky Sugarplum Fairy, Chopin Prelude Op 28, more).

Set a timer and you can have the volume gently fade to silence.

A baby monitor function restarts playback if crying is heard.

A bonus “baby rattle” function might quiet or distract a fussy baby.

Please note, the free app only plays audio while it’s in the foreground. Switch to another app and playback stops.

Read More:


Related Articles

Related Articles

No related articles found!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about the rising price of PCs?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel