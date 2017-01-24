WhatsApp Messenger 2.17.1

WhatsApp Messenger is the world’s most popular instant messaging app for smartphones.

You can use it to send and receive text and voice messages, photos, videos, even call your friends in other countries, and because it uses your phone’s internet connection it might not cost you anything at all (depending on whether you’ll pay data charges).

It’s easy to set up and use. There’s no need to create and remember new account names or pins because it works with your phone number, and uses your regular address book to find and connect you with friends who use WhatsApp already.

You can talk one-to-one or in group chats, and because you’re always logged in there’s no way to miss messages. Even if your phone is turned off, WhatsApp will save your messages and display them as soon as you’re back online.

There’s plenty more (location sharing, contact exchange, message broadcasting) and the app is free for a year, currently $0.99/ year afterwards.

What’s New in Version 2.17.1:

– You can now tap send on messages when you don’t have a connection. Messages will be queued up and sent when your phone regains a connection.

– Redesigned storage usage screen lets you manage your phone’s storage space by clearing certain message types, like videos, from specific chats (Settings — Data and Storage Usage — Storage Usage).

– Send up to 30 photo or videos at once now.