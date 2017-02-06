Whats Your Story? competition looks for video evidence of change

Trend Micro has opened entries for this year’s What’s Your Story? video competition on the theme of: If you could change one thing about your digital life, what would it be?

The international competition runs across three continents and is part of the International Trend Micro Internet Safety for Kids and Families programme (ISKF) – a programme that works to educate children, parents and communities about how to stay safe online.

In Ireland alone the programme has reached over 100,000 parents, educators and students in promoting the safe, responsible and successful use of the Internet and all things technology.

“We want students to be funny, dramatic and creative,” said Nicola Buckley, What’s Your Story? programme manager, Trend Micro. “They can use live action, stop action, animation, music – or none of those. Most importantly though, we want them to be real. We all have a digital life, so this year we want students to show us the one change that they would make to theirs.

“There are so many good things about being online – easy access to information, social networks, gaming, apps, YouTube videos, online shopping, streaming music, the list goes on. But like anything else, it’s not perfect and there are inevitable downsides. We want this campaign to provoke thought and creativity among students across Ireland when making their video entries and we can all learn from each other as an online community in the process.”

Finalists will be selected by popular vote with the entries securing the highest views and ratings will be reviewed by a panel of expert judges from Internet safety, media literacy, and technology.

Submissions will be judged on their ability to inspire, as well as how effectively entrants have promoted their entries through the positive and use of social media.

Closing date for entries is 4 April 2017, winners will be announced on 2 May 2017. For more information visit https://whatsyourstory.trendmicro.ie/.

