WhatClinic opens dedicated German website

Dublin-based medical tourism search engine enters foreign language market

Dublin-based medical tourism search engine WhatClinic has rolled out WhatClinic.de, a German language version of its platform following a €1 million investment.

More than 17 million patients used the site in 2016 to compare treatment in private clinics at home and abroad. WhatClinic is free for consumers, and charges a small portion of clinics for premium listings, which are labelled at the top of search results, in a similar format to the way Google Ads are shown.

The company has invested a year of engineering resources to rebuild and launch their search platform entirely in German. The core WhatClinic platform enables English speaking patients all over the world to find, compare, book and review private clinics.

Key healthcare markets seeking German-speaking patients include Turkey and the Czech Republic, with hair transplant and high end dental the most competitive in recent years.

“A German language site was a clear opportunity for us to help more consumers,” said WhatClinic CEO Caelen King. “We already have thousands of clinics in many markets that seek to engage with German-speaking patients, and they tell us so as part of the on-boarding process.”

The investment is part of a longer term business approach that will enable WhatClinic to support consumers in any language, not just those which use the Roman alphabet, including Arabic, Russian, Mandarin and others.

TechCentral Reporters