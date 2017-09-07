Western Digital to acquire Tegile

Western Digital Corp has announced definitive plans to acquire Tegile Systems, a provider of Flash and persistent-memory storage solutions for enterprise data centres.

“The Tegile acquisition will fit perfectly in Western Digital’s long-term strategy to deliver high value solutions that address customers’ rapidly evolving storage needs,” said Mike Cordano, president and chief operating officer of Western Digital.

“The addition of Tegile’s technology and talented team will advance our goal of solving customers’ most significant challenges in capturing, preserving, transforming and accessing data. We welcome the Tegile team to Western Digital and look forward to working together to enhance our leadership position in enterprise and cloud-based storage.”

Financial terms of the transaction have not been publicly disclosed. However, Tegile will bring to Western Digital more 1,700 new customers along with its own innovative product portfolio and experienced team.

Rohit Kshetrapal, chief executive officer, Tegile said: “Western Digital has been a key partner and long-term investor in Tegile and has already enhanced various aspects of Tegile’s business, including engineering integration, HDD/SSD supply chain efficiencies, go-to-market efforts and customer support.

“Both Tegile and Western Digital have introduced industry-changing storage products. The Tegile team looks forward to continuing this tradition of innovation as part of the Western Digital family.”

IDG News Service