Westcoast Ireland partner programme looks to expand HPE reseller base

Ignite Plus designed to target more specialised markets Print Print Trade

Westcoast Ireland has unveiled an initiative to drive expansion of its traditional HPE reseller base into more specialised vertical markets.

The Ignite Plus Partner Program operates on an invitation-only basis and is targeted at independent software vendors, application service providers, data analytical specialists, generic hardware suppliers, telephony providers and security communication specialists.

The programme includes access to preferential pricing models, fast-track escalation paths, joint business and marketing plans complete with marketing funding, training and accreditation assistance, as well as a ‘partner status accelerator’ allowing resellers to benefit from increased status ahead of actual achievement of that status.

“This is the only programme of its kind in the Irish market,” said Simon Sharkey, sales & marketing director, Westcoast (pictured). “We see huge growth potential for HPE solutions in the market and as technology becomes more pervasive through all layers of business, we want to welcome a new breed of partner to our network.

“Our business proposition at Westcoast has always been around valued-added services and our commitment to help advance the systems integration capabilities of our partners is at the forefront of everything we do.”

Jim Agnew, channel lead, HPE Ireland, said: “Initiatives like this expand the overall market for HPE but also introduce additional revenue streams for technology providers that haven’t traditionally sold infrastructure as part of their total solution. Adding HPE as a premium brand for server, storage and networking infrastructure is a smart move and one we’re keen to support through this programme.”

Westcoast is Ireland’s largest HPE distributor and carries the full range of HPE enterprise solutions across sever, storage and networking products.

TechCentral Reporters