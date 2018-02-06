Westcoast launches Microsoft Surface-as-a-service programme

Offering covers entire range of devices, software and services Print Print Trade

Westcoast Ireland has launched its the first Microsoft Surface-as-a-service (SUaaS) programme to the reseller market in Ireland.

The programme takes bundled Microsoft Surface mobile devices, software, accessories and services, and markets them based on a month subscription to authorised device resellers and distribution-managed partners.

Partners can even add their own tailored services and support or third party software applications and accessories to the financed bundles.

Simon Sharkey, sales & marketing director, Westcoast Ireland, said: “We’re expecting strong take-up of the programme as we’ve developed it in direct response to reseller feedback here. The move towards device-as-a-service reflects shortening hardware and product lifecycles and the fact that our resellers are looking at more flexible ways to take Microsoft Surface to market. SUaaS also makes managed service provider solutions easier to fulfil, generating higher margins and lower cost of sales.”

The programme includes trade-in options on legacy hardware, refresh options and ‘pay as you grow’ pricing for expanding companies.

A typical bundle can include a Surface device, operating system, wireless mouse, Surface Pro keyboard type cover, an annual subscription to Office 365 and a three-year warranty. Resellers can also build Surface bundles to include non-Microsoft products.

Resellers can get more information on SUaaS from their Westcoast account manager or the dedicated Surface team. End-user marketing materials, exclusively available to Westcoast resellers are available on request to support demand generation.

TechCentral Reporters