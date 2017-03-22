WebSite X5 Evolution 13.1.0.5

WebSite X5 – Evolution is a powerful application which makes it easy to create top-quality responsive websites, even if you’ve no design or coding experience at all.

The program offers more than 1,000 professional templates covering just about every site type and topic area: e-commerce, blogs, sports sites, animals, food, movies, web portals and more.

Choose a design which appeals and you then plan your site’s structure using a map.

From here, it’s a case of populating each page in turn by dragging and cropping various elements onto your page. There are text blocks, images, galleries, tables, video and audio widgets, maps, Flash animations, product catalogues, email forms and more.

Each element can be styled in many different ways.The program doesn’t embed an image, for instance – you’re able to define a quality setting, resize method, apply a host of smart mouseover effects (like zooming in and displaying custom text), and even use some basic protection to prevent a browser copying the image. (Although of course if someone’s determined to save it they’ll quickly find some other way.)

Your project may be previewed at any time, or uploaded via a built-in FTP engine for more testing. There’s even free web hosting.

While it’s focused very much on ease of use, WebSite X5 Evolution also has plenty of more advanced options and settings .Templates can be edited or created from scratch, navigation methods customised, responsive web design configured, and there’s support for Google Analytics, RSS feeds, data management schemes, access control and more.

Please note, the demo version has many restrictions, doesn’t support most templates, only allows a few pages and can’t export anything. There’s more than enough to give you a good idea of the program’s capabilities, but you won’t be able to create anything until you’ve purchased the full product.

WebSite X5 is also available in a base Start edition, with fewer templates, no responsive web design or free hosting and only the essential design tools.

Or you can opt for the high-end X5 Professional, which adds support for dynamic content, a premium e-commerce cart, in-depth project analysis and optimisations, more control over responsive web designs, even a customisable mobile app which visitors can download to receive your latest news.

WebSite X5 Evolution 13.1 brings:

– NEW: Digital Products support for e-commerce

– NEW: Automatic shipping of digital files by e-mail

– NEW: Temporary validity of the download link

– NEW: The products in the shopping cart can be manually organized

– Improved data transfer to PayPal

– Improved management of the Hamburger Menu button

– NEW: Improved management of menu items

– NEW: New Page scroll options

– NEW: Added the possibility of cancelling and restoring the actions done into the editor

– Improved some UI graphic aspects

– Improved management of copy/paste actions between different instances

– Further improvements on stability and speed