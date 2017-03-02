WebSite X5 Evolution 13.0.5.27

WebSite X5 – Evolution is a powerful application which makes it easy to create top-quality responsive websites, even if you’ve no design or coding experience at all.

The program offers more than 1,000 professional templates covering just about every site type and topic area: e-commerce, blogs, sports sites, animals, food, movies, web portals and more.

Choose a design which appeals and you then plan your site’s structure using a map.

From here, it’s a case of populating each page in turn by dragging and cropping various elements onto your page. There are text blocks, images, galleries, tables, video and audio widgets, maps, Flash animations, product catalogues, email forms and more.

Each element can be styled in many different ways.The program doesn’t embed an image, for instance – you’re able to define a quality setting, resize method, apply a host of smart mouseover effects (like zooming in and displaying custom text), and even use some basic protection to prevent a browser copying the image. (Although of course if someone’s determined to save it they’ll quickly find some other way.)

Your project may be previewed at any time, or uploaded via a built-in FTP engine for more testing. There’s even free web hosting.

While it’s focused very much on ease of use, WebSite X5 Evolution also has plenty of more advanced options and settings .Templates can be edited or created from scratch, navigation methods customised, responsive web design configured, and there’s support for Google Analytics, RSS feeds, data management schemes, access control and more.

Please note, the demo version has many restrictions, doesn’t support most templates, only allows a few pages and can’t export anything. There’s more than enough to give you a good idea of the program’s capabilities, but you won’t be able to create anything until you’ve purchased the full product.

WebSite X5 is also available in a base Start edition, with fewer templates, no responsive web design or free hosting and only the essential design tools.

Or you can opt for the high-end X5 Professional, which adds support for dynamic content, a premium e-commerce cart, in-depth project analysis and optimisations, more control over responsive web designs, even a customisable mobile app which visitors can download to receive your latest news.

WebSite X5 Evolution 13 brings:

– Performance. Eliminated the reliance on past versions of the .Net framework, compiled it in 64bit and optimized memory usage.

– Responsive. No longer have to set up a layout for the desktop and another one for mobile. Create a single layout and decide how to change to different resolutions with the Responsive Bar.

– WebSite Manager App which you can use to manage all websites created with WebSite X5.

– Animation effects on Objects, Parallax Scrolling & Co. Library of entrance effects for you to set up and apply to Objects.

– Template. Create and customize templates.