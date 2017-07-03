WebBrowserPassView 1.86
3 July 2017 | 0
|Date:
|03-07-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|NirSoft
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|232.00 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
WebBrowserPassView is a tiny portable tool which displays the passwords stored by Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Safari.
Launch the program and it immediately begins looking for logons. Be patient, there’s a lot of scanning and checking to do, and it can take some time (more than a minute on our test PC) but eventually the results appear.
Every logon is listed in the usual NirSoft table, along with all its details: the URL, browser, user name, password, password strength (not very accurate in our tests), created time, modified time and more.
Double-clicking a column header sorts by that field, and right-clicking displays options to save some or all of the passwords to a text report.
