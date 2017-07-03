WebBrowserPassView 1.86

View passwords stored by IE, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

3 July 2017

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 03-07-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NirSoft

WebBrowserPassView is a tiny portable tool which displays the passwords stored by Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Safari.

Launch the program and it immediately begins looking for logons. Be patient, there’s a lot of scanning and checking to do, and it can take some time (more than a minute on our test PC) but eventually the results appear.

Every logon is listed in the usual NirSoft table, along with all its details: the URL, browser, user name, password, password strength (not very accurate in our tests), created time, modified time and more.

Double-clicking a column header sorts by that field, and right-clicking displays options to save some or all of the passwords to a text report.

