Web app turns planning data sets into heritage resource

HeritageMaps.ie provides access to information on built, cultural, natural heritage Print Print Life

A project by the Heritage Council bringing together more than 600 local authority data sets aims to create a one-stop-shop for heritage information.

Developed over 18 months by local authority Heritage Officers, the National Biodiversity Data Centre, the Discovery Programme and Compass Informatics, HeritageMaps.ie uses some 150,000 mapped points to display places interest, including almost 1,000 biking and hiking trails.

The free Web application allows people to create customised maps and explore a vast range of Ireland’s heritage including pilgrim paths, burial grounds, museums, archaeological sites, maritime collections and walled towns.

Michael Starrett, Heritage Council chief executive, explained: “Originally conceived as a tool for planners, we have seen a huge appetite from other sectors and the general public… The viewer is constantly being updated and added to and its launch now could not be more timely in helping communities, the length and breadth of Ireland, to realise the potential offered by investing in initiatives that will encourage heritage-led regeneration.”

Pat Reid of HeritageMaps.ie said: “The viewer builds up national coverage of heritage datasets from local authority sources as well as using existing national datasets. It uses web services to access live data where possible, increasing data reliability. Users can also create cross-disciplinary views from hundreds of datasets – crossing over administrative boundaries, subject boundaries, and the land-sea boundary.”

Launching the Web application, Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys said: “Heritagemaps.ie should appeal to a wide audience and will be of use to people of all ages, from heritage enthusiasts, to school children and professional planners. It’s great to see a variety of agencies working together with the Heritage Council to produce this very useful online tool which will make accessing heritage information easier than ever before.”

TechCentral Reporters