Weather Watcher Live 7.2.80

Weather Watcher Live is a comprehensive monitoring tool that will keep you up-to-date with the very latest reports from weather stations all around the world.

The program can reveal an amazing amount of information. The “Now” tab alone, for instance, will show a satellite photo of your chosen location; the current, minimum and maximum temperature, pressure, humidity and wind speed; and predictions for how the weather will change in the next few hours and days.

You’re then able to focus on more specific information at a click. Want to know what the weather will be like at 9pm tonight, say? The Hourly tab reveals all. Or choose the Daily tab to see what’s happening over the next week.

If you’re planning to travel, then the Maps tab will show you what’s happening over a wider area. There are hundreds of maps available, so there’s a very good chance you’ll find something that suits your needs.

And the program is supremely configurable, so if you don’t like something, then just head off to the Options dialog. Monitored locations, update frequency, program skin, icons, colours, fonts and more can all be tweaked to suit your needs in just a few seconds.