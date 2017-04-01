Wave Editor 3.5.0.0

Wave Editor is a simple audio editor which is all about speed and ease of use.

The interface looks dated but also works almost exactly as you’d expect. Open an audio file, it’s displayed as a wave form, spinning the mouse wheel over the wave zooms in and out and you can left-click and drag to select a particular area.

Selected areas can be saved, deleted, cut, copied or pasted into another area of the file, and again this works just as you’d expect: via standard Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V hotkeys, Edit and right-click menus.

There are a few simple operations you can perform on the file: fades, insert silence, normlization, reverse, invert, amplify.

The program only opens MP3, WAV and WMA files. It writes to MP3 and WMA, so can double as a very basic single file converter.

A Tools menu lists more advanced features like “Audio Converter” and “BPM and KEY detector”, but these are commercial extras. Click one and a web page opens at the developer’s site to tell you more.