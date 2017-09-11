WarDucks secures €1.3m in venture funding

VR studio gets backing from Suir Valley, Enterprise Ireland

Dublin-based virtual reality studio WarDucks has secured a seed investment round of €1.3 million led by Suir Valley Ventures with additional funds coming from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

As part of the agreement Toby Raincock, CEO of Shard Capital, will be joining the board.

WarDucks designs and develops high quality games and experiences for gamers to play on virtual reality devices. Its flagship game Sneaky Bears reached number 24 on the Gear VR charts, and its sequel, Sneaky Bears Rollercoaster achieved second place.

WarDucks has since expanded Sneaky Bears into a full-length game for the PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift platforms.

“Virtual reality will increasingly become part of the fabric of our everyday lives and gaming is pioneering this as we speak,” said WarDucks founder Nikki Lannen.

“Our Sneaky Bears brand has already performed extremely well on mobile VR platforms, however our move now to more sophisticated hardware, including PlayStation, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive marks an important step for WarDucks.”

Barry Downes, managing partner, Suir Valley Ventures, said: “Nikki and her team have already had major success, launching a number of hit VR games on mobile, and we are thrilled to help the company bring its unique Sneaky Bears IP to console and PC platforms.For the team at Suir Valley, VR is an area of enormous opportunity and potential, and we remain keen to increase our exposure to this market and become a leading investor in the expanding industry.”

Niall McEvoy, manager, HPSU ICT Dept, Enterprise Ireland, said: “WarDucks… is combining innovation with global ambition and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to work with them as they expand and scale in international markets”.

