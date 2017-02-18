Wakie 2.3.4

Wakie is an alarm clock app with a difference. Instead of waking up to some custom sound effect or audio file, you’re called by another Wakie user, who then chats, sings songs, ask you questions, or otherwise gets your day off to a more interesting start.

If this idea makes you a little uncomfortable, then you’re not alone, but Wakie does include some safeguards. In particular, phone calls are automatically cut off after a few minutes (with a 10 second warning), so there’s no time for your chat to get awkward. The person calling has no idea who you are, as phone numbers are never exchanged. And the developer says the app “learns” who you like to connect with, so presumably will match you with your preferred gender/ age range, most of the time.

There’s also now an option to rate your wakeup calls, which should help to highlight anyone who’s abusing the system (or the called).

Alternatively, if you don’t need to receive a call, you can volunteer to make one yourself. Just click “Wake Someone Up” and you’ll be sent push notifications whenever someone needs a call. (You’ll need an internet connection to wake someone up, although not to be woken, as you’ll receive a regular phone call.)

As the system relies on other people calling you, your call times won’t be very precise: the official FAQ says they could be plus or minus five minutes from your requested wakeup time.

But the good news is that, if there’s no-one around to make your call, Wakie does have an automated system which steps in, makes the connection and plays you a pre-recorded message.