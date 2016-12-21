vrBackupper 1.0

img3File.png

Back up/ migrate Oculus Rift+games

Print

PrintPrint
Backup & Recovery

Read More:

21 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 21-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Aomei Technology

VrBackupper is a free tool which can backup and restore your Oculus Rift installation, and/ or your saved games and applications.

Backup is simple. The program automatically detects your Oculus installation folder, and after pointing to your destination you can back everything up with a click.

Recovery is just as straightforward: here’s the source, there’s the destination, click “Start Restore” and wait.

VRBackupper can also be used to migrate your Oculus Rift installation from one drive to another (handy if you’re running out of space), or from an old computer to your shiny new PC.

If you need more details, an online manual explains the basics.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel