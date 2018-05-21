Vodafone opens up IoT network access to SMEs

New product allows businesses to begin and scale IoT projects through Asavie PassBridge Print Print Pro

Vodafone Ireland, in partnership with Asavie have launched Vodafone IoT Express, an offering designed to give Irish businesses access to scalable and secure SIM-based IoT connectivity on cellular networks.

Vodafone IoT Express uses enterprise-grade tools delivered across Asavie’s PassBridge software defined network connectivity platform.

The self-service platform enables IoT projects to be managed centrally, giving visibility and control of devices anywhere within Vodafone’s global footprint. For example, the management tools can alert a business to unusual activity, produce reports on performance and data usage and activate new subscriptions in real time.

Debbie Power, Vodafone Ireland IoT country manager, said: “This new offering makes it easier than ever for companies of all sizes to quickly roll out their innovative IoT projects, benefit from the advances in deployment and gain the intelligence needed to drive their business decisions. Vodafone IoT Express delivers a secure and scalable on-demand IoT service to all customers in a very cost-effective way.”

Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie, said: “Vodafone IoT Express is an example of how Asavie is working with a global leading mobile network operator to allow enterprises of all sizes to immediately deploy and scale their IoT projects. By securely managing network connections from the edge to the cloud and eliminating the typical delays in deployment and revenue generation, enterprises can immediately benefit from the IoT economy.”

TechCentral Reporters