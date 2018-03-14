Vodafone launches mobile device security service

Device control built on Asavie Moda platform

Vodafone Ireland has a launched a new device control service for smaller businesses, that provides protection and control for employee mobile device usage and aids Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, while reducing costs.

Built on the Asavie Moda service, Vodafone Device Control (VDC) provides a cloud-based, self-service solution, enabling employees to work securely on any device, from anywhere.

VDC offers network protection against business mobile threats and zero-day exploits. Its essential mobile device management (MDM) capabilities enable companies to physically protect the device with password, lock, locate and wipe features. The makers say this helps businesses comply with GDPR by securing not just the mobile device, but also the data on it. It also helps businesses control the costs of employee mobile data usage when data plans might be exceeded.

The control service is a SIM-based solution, active blocking for malicious sites before they are accessed. Web-based management enables an administrator to run VDC even if the SIM card is removed and inserted into another device. Additionally, end users can view their usage via the Data Control App available on iTunes and the App Store, as well as on mobile handsets, tables, Mi-Fi and data cards.

“We are delighted to partner with Asavie,” said Paula Corcoran, product manager, IoT and Mobility Solutions, Vodafone Ireland, “to deliver a multi-faceted mobile security and data management solution to the Irish SME market. Until recently there has been no easy to use, all-in-one solution to protect how devices consume mobile data. VDC now addresses this issue by offering sophisticated tools to help businesses comply with the latest regulations.”

“VDC proactively addresses the risks and regulatory concerns of running a mobile workforce in today’s hyper-connected world,” said Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie. “Any company operating today without a robust mobile security and data control solution runs the risk of exposing itself to a variety of financial and regulatory policy breaches. Our solution is a win-win option for any company struggling to gain visibility and control of how its employees are using their mobile phones while protecting them into the bargain.”

TechCentral Reporters