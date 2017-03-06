Vodafone to invest €500m in network overhaul

Announcement comes after first successful mobile gigabit transfer test Print Print Trade

Following a successful demonstration of gigabit data transfer across its mobile network, Vodafone Ireland has announced a €500 million investment over the next three years in its mobile, broadband, fibre to the home, network infrastructure, and customer care systems.

Vodafone’s Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network is trialled and will be commercially available in the summer of 2017, putting Ireland is among the first countries in the world to bring NB-IoT to market.

NB-IoT is a technology that will cost-effectively connect millions of devices to the internet, deliver extended coverage capability, longer battery life and will be a key enabler of the Smart Cities of the future.

Using Internet of Things technologies, Smart Cities will transform the way people live by utilising the latest technologies to make services such as transport more efficient, to make healthcare and education more accessible and to make business and industry more competitive.

Madalina Suceveanu, chief technology officer, Vodafone Ireland (pictured), said: “Achieving Gigabit speeds on our mobile network and the launch of NB-IoT in November 2016 are important milestones in Vodafone Ireland’s innovation journey. We are preparing our mobile infrastructure for the future, which is helping us support Irish businesses to be at the forefront of connectivity – across both traditional mobile and connected machines.

“We are already in the process of preparing the wide scale roll-out of our commercial NB-IoT network this coming summer, the launch of Voice over 4G later on this year, as well as pushing forward with achieving gigabit speeds. This all drives and reinforces our vision for a gigabit society in Ireland.

“At Vodafone Ireland, we’ve always prioritised our strategic investment plan to ensure that our customers receive and enjoy a seamless connected experience. In the last year alone we’ve completed our nationwide network upgrade, improved our existing voice and data services, as well as further increasing our 4G footprint to over 95% of the population.

“We will provide higher speed services; and will soon launch Voice over 4G, where mobile customers will experience ultra-high definition voice calls, alongside a much faster call setup time. In the coming weeks the company will also be trialling voice over Wi-Fi.”

TechCentral Reporters