Vodafone embraces digital transformation

Largest of its kind project will see €120m investment and unified platform Print Print Pro

Vodafone Ireland has announced that it is to undertake the “single largest transformation project” in its history, as it transforms business and IT to enhance customer experience, provide an integrated IT platform, and reduce its IT estate.

The project, which will see an investment of €120 million, will significantly enhance the company’s customer relationship management, core billing and order management capabilities, providing, said Vodafone, an unrivalled customer experience across all of its platforms.

The new integrated system is designed to meet the needs of both the business and customers, with significantly enhanced service levels, while fully streamlining internal processes, and lowering the costs of ongoing maintenance. It is expected that the programme will see more than half (52%) of all current IT applications decommissioned.

Vodafone said the system provides for converged product and billing capabilities with full omni-channel experience covering fixed, broadband, TV and mobile, with customers now being able to choose to receive a consolidated bill for a streamlined experience. This is a first, said the company, for an Irish telecoms company.

The core of the transformation solution is based on Amdocs and Nokia’s Charging and Rating platform. The new online site will be based on Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Marketing Cloud, which will, says Vodafone, completely revamp the web site and give customers access to personalised information, offers and buying options, while making it easy for the Vodafone business to administer and update the website content and offers.

“Our new business and IT transformation programme will deliver an unrivalled and seamless customer experience across all our platforms,” said Madalina Suceveanu, chief technology officer, Vodafone Ireland. “One of the largest transformation programmes ever undertaken by the company, the new system responds directly to the needs of those using our products and services, and provides the foundation we need to ensure we remain truly customer-centric.

“As pioneers for delivering a ‘Gigabit Society’ in Ireland, we need to utilise the latest technology in our customer interactions, be easy to deal with, as well as being consistent and reliable. The integrated IT platform will allow us to simplify our processes and ways of working by minimising ineffective activity and equipping our people with the tools to better respond to our customer needs and wants.”

TechCentral Reporters