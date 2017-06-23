VMware Workstation Player 12.5.7

VMware Workstation Player is the easiest way to run multiple operating systems at the same time on your PC. With its user-friendly interface, VMware Workstation Player makes it effortless for anyone to try out Windows 10 or the latest Linux releases, or create isolated virtual machines to safely test new software and surf the Web. VMware Workstation Player can also be used to run a virtual copy of an old PC so that you can recycle the old machines you have under your desk or stored in the closet.

VMware Workstation Player allows anyone to try new operating systems without rebooting your PC to switch between them.

Easy Install makes creating virtual machines with the latest 32-bit and 64-bit Windows and Linux operating systems easier than installing them directly on your PC. Run over 200 supported operating systems including Windows 8, Ubuntu 9.04, and many other versions of Windows, Linux, and more.

Run Windows XP virtual machines with better graphics, faster performance, and tighter integration than Windows XP mode offers. With Unity, shared folders and drag and drop convenience, VMware Player is the better way to run Windows XP on Windows 8. Use VMware vCenter Converter to transform your existing Windows PC into a virtual machine and eliminate the need to re-install and re-configure your existing applications which is necessary with Windows XP Mode.

Experiment with new operating systems, or safely try and test new software in an isolated environment on your PC. VMware Player is the ideal way to try out a virtual appliance. Virtual appliances are pre-built, pre-configured and ready-to-run enterprise software applications packaged along with an operating system in a virtual machine. Quickly and easily experience the benefits of these applications without the installation or configuration hassles.

What’s new in v12.5.7?

– bug fixes and security updates