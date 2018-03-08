VMware brings VMware Cloud on AWS to Europe

VMware has announced the availability of VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Europe.

In an effort to accelerate and simplify enterprise cloud migration and hybrid cloud deployments, VMware says its Cloud on AWS offers an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage, and secure applications in a hybrid cloud.

By offering consistent infrastructure across this hybrid cloud, says VMware, users have greater freedom to move applications between on-premises VMware vSphere-based data centres and AWS, and accelerate cloud migrations. VMware Cloud on AWS also provides access to a broad range of innovative AWS services including compute, databases, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), security, mobile, application services, and more. VMware Cloud on AWS users also have access to the same cloud management solutions and services proven in the data centre, extending their tools, policies, and expertise for managing and securing mission-critical applications in the public cloud.

Additionally, VMware and AWS will also enable system integrator and system outsourcer (SISO) partners, managed service providers, and solutions providers to provide VMware Cloud on AWS to their own customers.

Starting point

“Since launching VMware Cloud on AWS just six months ago, we’ve seen tremendous interest from our global customer base and multi-national enterprises,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware.

“Today marks an essential starting point for our global expansion to deliver unparalleled hybrid cloud services in major geographies around the world. The VMware and AWS teams are driving a phenomenal pace of innovation, delivering the third major update, with many compelling new capabilities and use-cases, in just six months. Customers across virtually every industry are adopting VMware Cloud on AWS because it gives them a scalable, operationally consistent hybrid cloud that meets their most business-critical use cases,” said Lohmeyer.

“Customers have been asking us to bring VMware Cloud on AWS to Europe, and we are excited to be doing that today,” said Matt Garman, vice president of AWS Compute Services. “Working together, VMware and AWS are delivering deeper AWS integration so that customers won’t have to manage their own storage and database services.”

“For example, Scripps Network Interactive, a VMware Cloud on AWS customer, is integrating with Amazon S3 and Amazon RDS to further reduce costs and take advantage of their stored data to run analytics and gain better insight in the business,” said Garman.

Service updates

With the new availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Europe, the vendor is also introducing a number of updates to the services.

Mission-critical application protections are provided through new capabilities against different types of failures, from data centre and availability zone outages, to host and VM-level failures. VMware says its Cloud on AWS will provide Zero recovery point objective (RPO) high availability for any application across AWS Availability Zones (AZ) with Stretched Clusters for VMware Cloud on AWS.

For data-intensive application there are enhancements that can now take advantage of native VMware vSAN compression and deduplication to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) while benefiting from the performance of all-flash storage. VMware says estimations are that users can cut storage costs in half for typical workloads with native vSAN deduplication and compression while reducing idle resources with elastic, on-demand compute used only when needed.

vMotion between on-premises and VMware Cloud on AWS, and between hosts across clusters within a VMware Cloud on AWS SDDC is now available. VMware said it will also be adding vMotion between hosts in a stretched cluster across two AWS availability zones.

Support for VMware Horizon will enable the easy deployment and running of Horizon virtual desktops and applications on VMware Cloud on AWS with cloud consumption economics. VMware Horizon will enable users to extend on-premises desktop services via the cloud without buying additional hardware, and co-locate virtual desktops or published applications near latency-sensitive applications in the cloud. Customers will be able to leverage elastic capacity as a cost-effective way to protect on-premises Horizon 7 deployments or fill temporary needs.

VMware is making it faster and easier to set up, configure, and manage SDDC environments on VMware Cloud on AWS. Integration with AWS CloudFormation and Hashicorp Terraform enable the automation of SDDC-level provisioning using popular and familiar DevOps tools. VMware is also introducing developer centre, which is integrated into the VMware Cloud on AWS service console and offers automation experts, DevOps engineers, and developers a central portal to gain access to detailed API information, Software Development Kits, code samples, and command line interfaces. Additionally, customers will be able to accelerate initial networking configuration and improve ongoing operations with networking and security capabilities provided by VMware NSX, including Tunnel Status Monitor, Connectivity Checker, and Firewall Rule Accelerator.

Availability

VMware said services in the AWS EU (London) region, VMware vSAN deduplication and compression, AWS CloudFormation and Hashicorp Terraform integration are all available now. Stretched Clusters for VMware Cloud on AWS, vMotion between hosts in a stretched cluster across two AWS Availability Zones, VMware Horizon support, Tunnel Status Monitor, Connectivity Checker, and Firewall Rule Accelerator are currently in preview.

There is a roadmap for the latest status of features for VMware Cloud on AWS available

