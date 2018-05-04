VivoKey’s Dr Patrick Kramer on the cyborgs among us

Why we'll be looking for chips with everything Print Print Radio

The Tech Summit took place in Cork earlier this week and on this episode we talk with keynote speaker Dr Patrick Kramer of VivoKey about his three goals: do away with your keys, your wallet, and a device to connect to the Internet.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

For more on VivoKey visit the official website For more on the Tech Summit visit its website