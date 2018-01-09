Vision-net acquired by CRIF

Managing director Cullen will continue to lead Irish operation Print Print Trade

Dublin-based business information provider Vision-net has been acquired by Italian fintech company CRIF.

Vision-Net provides access to credit reports and business information on every company in Ireland and the UK. Its client portfolio includes corporate companies across the financial services, legal and accountancy sectors, as well as listed companies, public sector bodies, multinationals and indigenous SMEs.

Christine Cullen, managing director, Vision-net (pictured), said: “Vision-net has built an exceptionally strong business in Ireland over the last 26 years, and we are now excited to position the company for further growth, with the support of our new partners, CRIF.

“Being part of the CRIF family positions Vision-net to further enhance our product offering and thereby to continue to deliver innovative, unrivalled analysis for our customers.”

Vision-net managing director Christine Cullen will continue in her role and lead the business in Ireland. She will work alongside CRIF regional director for the UK and Ireland, Sara Costantini in implementing CRIF’s new Irish business strategy.

“Our vision is built on developing new partnerships to strengthen what we offer to our clients and anticipate market needs. By combining the strength of CRIF’s global know-how and experience with Vision-Net’s distinctive expertise, we will help our clients to seize new opportunities and open up new possibilities for growth and innovation”, said Carlo Gherardi, president and CEO of CRIF.

TechCentral Reporters