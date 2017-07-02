VirtualDJ Home 8.2.3780

VirtualDJ is a powerful and feature-packed tool for producing professional MP3 mixes, video enhanced songs and more.

The interface looks a little intimidating, but it doesn’t take long to find your way around. Drag and drop an MP3 file onto the first player, click Play, and you can immediately start exploring the program’s tools and effects: echo, filter, flanger, a key changer, backspin, customisable beat grid and more.

Add another track to the second player and the one-click beat matching helps you create perfect mixes. Scratch in real time and your songs stay in sync, thanks to the BeatLock engine. And the synchronised sampler, along with a host of automated extras – BPM and key calculation, pitch matching, audio gain matching, first beat and last beat detection, 4/4 phase detection – help get the best possible results from whatever you’re trying to do.

If you’d like to add some visuals, as well, VirtualDJ Pro is able to import most video formats, and then tweak them with a range of stylish video effects and transitions.

And once you’ve mastered all this power, your mixes can be recorded directly to audio (MP3 or WAV) or video files (MP4), burned directly to CD, or even broadcast over the web, either from your own PC or to a radio server.

Version 8.2.3786

– Fix memory leak on content unlimited downloads

– Fix loading second Spotify track not working sometimes

– Allow non-Deezer tracks to be added to Deezer playlist

– Allow non-Spotify tracks to be added to Spotify playlists