Virgin Media switches on free public broadband in Arklow

Telco builds on Gorey experience

Arklow in Co Wicklow has become the first town this year to avail of free public Wi-Fi on Virgin Media’s network.

Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Tommy Annesley, said: “The significant investment by Virgin Media clearly has a positive impact for consumers and businesses in Arklow as it will benefit the local economy, while creating clear social benefits through improved speed, productivity and competition to Arklow and its citizens.”

Paul Farrell, vice president of commercial, Virgin Media, said: “We’ve seen what free public Wi-Fi can do for towns, as evident from our rollout in Gorey before Christmas where over 400Gb of data has been used by members of the general public since its launch.

“Our award-winning speed is made possible through our network investment programme. [This] announcement is the first this year and we’re thrilled to be able introduce free public Wi-Fi in Arklow and hope it will encourage more people to spend time in the town throughout 2018.”

TechCentral Reporters