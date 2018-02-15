Virgin Media results show 2% increase in cable revenues

Telco reports more than 1m broadband subscriptions around the country

Figures released by Virgin Media parent company Liberty Global for Europe have shown an increase in the number of data and voice subscribers.

New subscriptions in the UK and Ireland of 8,000 were lower than same period in 2016, as improved performance in new build areas was offset by reduced growth in our existing footprint, reflecting our structured approach to promotions.

Paul Farrell, vice president, commercial, Virgin Media, said: “2017 was another year of progress for the Virgin Media brand in Ireland.

“Cable revenues (excluding broadcast) advanced 2% year-on-year and we ended the year with total subscriptions of 1,021,200 (1,071,100 including mobile).

“Growth was underpinned by Mobile, B2B and our ongoing network investments where we connected a further 42,700 premises. Our multi-year network expansion programme, Project Lightning, is bringing Ireland’s fastest broadband and the best connected entertainment experience to more and more customers in towns and cities across the country. Virgin Mobile continues to grow, with 50,000 mobile customers now enjoying, great value, contract flexibility and the best smartphones on the market.

“As we begin 2018, we’re well positioned to continue driving growth, delivering even better customer experience and bringing the best connected entertainment to Virgin Media customers across Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters