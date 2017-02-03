Virgin Media leads pack at Switcher.ie awards

Switcher.ie, the independent price comparison and switching service, has announced the nominees for the fourth annual Switcher.ie Broadband Awards, which help to highlight the best broadband providers and products in the Irish market.

The Awards uses a combination of independent consumer research, over 30,000 customer ratings, and a panel of industry experts to highlight providers that are the leading lights in the consumer broadband and TV industry.

This year five companies – eir, Imagine, Sky, Virgin Media and Vodafone – are in the running for 11 awards, with Virgin Media nominated in every category.

Winners for nine of the 11 categories will be selected based on a combination of thousands of customer ratings from Switcher.ie and results from an independent national consumer survey. The final two categories will be decided by an independent judging panel.

Eoin Clarke, managing director, Switcher.ie (pictured), said: “Broadband is now a household essential, and the market is more competitive than ever, with a multitude of products, plans and providers on offer. While the choice and variety is clearly a positive, it can make it more difficult for consumers to figure out the best deal for them.

“These awards are part of our commitment to helping consumers navigate the market. While our free broadband comparison tool allows consumers to easily compare broadband plans and bundles, our awards help them to make even more informed buying decisions, based on feedback and context from other consumers with real experience of these providers and plans.

“We’ve deliberately given consumers an active voice in these awards and in deciding the winners because it is their experience and views that really count.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in The Marker hotel on 22 February.

A full list of award categories and nominees is available at https://switcher.ie/broadband/awards/2017

TechCentral Reporters