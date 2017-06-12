Virgin Media Business launches new business, public Wi-Fi services

Telco's network carries more than half of public Wi-Fi traffic

Virgin Media Business has unveiled a new wireless network for businesses in Drogheda, Dundalk, Ballina, Enniscorthy, Gorey, Tullamore, Kildare and Greystones.

In addition, it was announed the towns of Dundalk, Ballina, Drogheda, Enniscorthy, New Ross, Castlebar, Ennis and Gorey will be amongst the next round of towns to receive free public Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 400Mb/s.

Paul Farrell, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media Business, said: “Virgin Media’s network currently carries some 2.5 million user sessions per month – about half the public Wi-Fi traffic in the Republic.

“Our Wi-Fi is distributed and managed by Virgin Media Business across our next generation broadband network. In addition to the Wi-Fi network, it offers businesses cloud-based controls, marketing tools and other advanced analytical tools to allow users access their account, top up, view or edit Wi-Fi subscriptions and hotspot managers to vouchers online.

“The equipment and access points for Virgin’s Wi-Fi are installed and managed by expert technicians, allowing business owners and IT managers to focus on the day to day running of their businesses,” said Farrell.

TechCentral Reporters