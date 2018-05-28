Virgin Media to acquire Casey Cablevision

National telco scoops up family-owned business

Virgin Media has entered into an agreement to acquire Casey Cablevision, a regional cable operator based in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Established in 1979, Casey Cablevision is a family business providing pay-TV, high-speed broadband and phone services to more than 2,000 customers in Dungarvan and surrounding areas.

Paul Farrell, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media, said: “By joining Ireland’s leading connected entertainment provider, Casey Cablevision’s existing Customers in Dungarvan will have access to the full suite of Virgin Media’s award-winning products and services.

“The Casey family were true pioneers of the cable industry in Ireland, they were the first to invest in fibre optic cabling which allowed them to offer high speed broadband to customers in the South East when the provision of such services was a distant dream for Irish consumers and businesses.”

The acquisition is subject to competition and regulatory approval from the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission and the Dept of Communications, Climate Action & Energy.

TechCentral Reporters