Virgin announces 120 jobs for Limerick customer experience centre

Virgin Media confirmed 120 new jobs for its national customer experience centre at Roxboro, Limerick, bringing staff at the site to 400. The company is also expanding its superfast fibre broadband network for homes and businesses in the region.

The new positions are in customer care specialists handling billing and sales and specialist back office finance roles.

Virgin Media have also confirmed it will expand its network footprint in the mid-west region with a plan to connect 10,000 more homes and businesses to their superfast broadband network when the upgrade is completed.

“This is great news for Limerick and continues our proud history of investment in the Mid-West region,” said Virgin Media CEO Tony Hanway (pictured). “Virgin Media is an exciting place to work and we’re always looking for talented people who enjoy working with customers. Our customers have been telling us they love dealing with our Limerick based team, so we’re thrilled to be growing our Irish-based service capability to ensure we deliver the best possible Virgin customer experience.”

“Digital services are a huge part of our daily lives and Virgin Media is playing a central role in shaping and supporting the digital transformation of Irish society. Over 834,000 homes and businesses connect to Virgin broadband speeds which are at least three times as fast as those available from other providers. It’s great to be growing our presence in Limerick both with these new jobs and the ongoing expansion of Ireland’s only truly high speed broadband network.”

TechCentral Reporters